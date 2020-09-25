Be ATC - FAA Hiring Air Traffic Controllers

Think you've got what it takes to be an Air Traffic Controller? Keep reading to learn what you can expect from the application process and training to the hours, pay, and benefits of an exciting new career.

The FAA is hosting three live events where interested applicants can learn about the job from current air traffic controllers and hiring specialists.

As a federal employee, air traffic controllers receive a benefits package that rivals, if not surpasses, those offered in the private sector - with a variety of insurance, retirement, leave, and flexible spending options for employees and their families.

The salaries for entry-level air traffic controllers increase as they complete each training phase. The annual salary for more advanced controllers varies with the location of the facility, the complexity of the airspace, and other factors.

While attending the academy, trainees receive $34,135 - $35,273 pay and the Oklahoma City per diem for living expenses . After FAA Academy training, and assignment to a facility, developmental ATCs receive a minimum annual wage of $43,727 plus locality pay for the facility assigned to them .

Controllers work full time and some work additional hours. Many of our facilities operate continuously (24/7/365), where employees work day, evening and night shifts, along with weekends and holidays.

Trainee controller Lillian told Secretary Pete she wanted to be a controller when she was 12 years old. She fulfilled her dream. You can too.

Entry-level applicants must complete required training courses and spend several months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. After graduating the academy, individuals are placed in locations across the country and must gain 1-3 years on-the-job experience before becoming a certified professional controller.

The application process can take 6 months or longer. Applicants must complete these steps in the following order and cannot continue unless the previous step is met:

I’ve read everything above. I’m eligible. I’m ready to apply. What now?

Create a profile on www.usajobs.gov. Collect the following documents. You will need to upload these on USAJobs when you apply: All applicants: Resume

Resume I’m applying based on education: Copy of official/unofficial transcripts.

Copy of official/unofficial transcripts. I’m applying based on a Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI): Copy of official/unofficial transcripts and recommendation letter or endorsement certifying they have met the CTI requirements.

Copy of official/unofficial transcripts and recommendation letter or endorsement certifying they have met the CTI requirements. I’m applying based on previous experience as a federal employee: Copy of a Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that verifies original appointment and any ATC certifications/ratings.

Copy of a Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that verifies original appointment and any ATC certifications/ratings. I’m claiming veterans’ preference: Submit either a DD Form 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty or a document from the armed forces certifying that you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service under honorable conditions within 120 days. If you are claiming 10-point preference, you must also submit a completed SF-15, Application for 10-Point Veteran’s Preference, and supporting outlines in the SF-15.

Submit either a DD Form 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty or a document from the armed forces certifying that you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service under honorable conditions within 120 days.

⚠ These documents must be uploaded with your application in USAJobs by the closing date of this announcement or your application will be rejected .



Still interested in an aviation career but not sure this position is right for you? Learn about more career opportunities at the FAA here.

Go to the Be ATC Campaign Toolkit to find graphics, videos, sample social media posts, and more hiring content you can share with your community.

The FAA will be hosting three live events to help interested applicants understand more about this job opportunity.

Event Overview Date How to Attend "Be Ready to #BeATC - Learn How to Apply" During this webinar, current air traffic controllers and hiring specialists will break down how to prepare for a successful application. Tuesday, May 2 at 2 PM ET https://youtube.com/live/ciZ5iA98bZ0?feature=share "Instagram Live Q&A with Air Traffic Controllers" Follow the FAA on Instagram to join this live Q&A with air traffic controllers, where you’ll learn about their experiences on the job and what inspired them to apply. Wednesday, May 3 at 2 PM ET https://www.instagram.com/faa/ "Air Traffic Controller Application & Training Workshop" Join air traffic controllers and hiring specialists to discuss the application process, eligibility, training, and what it takes to be a controller. Thursday, May 4 at 5 PM ET Registration Required:

https://faavideo.zoomgov.com/j/1618092773

Check out The Air Up There podcast episodes to hear about the job first-hand from Air Traffic Controllers.