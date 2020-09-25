USA Banner

Be ATC - FAA Hiring Air Traffic Controllers

The 2023 application window is open May 5-8, 2023.
Don't miss out - prepare your application now.

 

The FAA is hosting three live events where interested applicants can learn about the job from current air traffic controllers and hiring specialists.

Be Ready 

Am I eligible? Applicants must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (Required for males born after 12/31/1959) 
  • Be younger than 31 years old before the closing date of the application period (with limited exceptions)
  • Have either three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both
  • Speak English clearly enough to be understood over communications equipment
  • Be willing to relocate to an FAA facility based on agency staffing needs

It’s a tough job. Got what it takes?

Think you've got what it takes to be an Air Traffic Controller? Keep reading to learn what you can expect from the application process and training to the hours, pay, and benefits of an exciting new career. 

I’ve read everything above. I’m eligible. I’m ready to apply. What now?

  1. Create a profile on www.usajobs.gov
  2. Collect the following documents. You will need to upload these on USAJobs when you apply: 
    • All applicants: Resume
    • I’m applying based on education: Copy of official/unofficial transcripts. 
    • I’m applying based on a Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI): Copy of official/unofficial transcripts and recommendation letter or endorsement certifying they have met the CTI requirements.
    • I’m applying based on previous experience as a federal employee: Copy of a Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that verifies original appointment and any ATC certifications/ratings.
    • I’m claiming veterans’ preference: Submit either a DD Form 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty or a document from the armed forces certifying that you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service under honorable conditions within 120 days.
      • If you are claiming 10-point preference, you must also submit a completed SF-15, Application for 10-Point Veteran’s Preference, and supporting outlines in the SF-15.
⚠ These documents must be uploaded with your application in USAJobs by the closing date of this announcement or your application will be rejected.  


Still interested in an aviation career but not sure this position is right for you? Learn about more career opportunities at the FAA here

Go to the Be ATC Campaign Toolkit to find graphics, videos, sample social media posts, and more hiring content you can share with your community.

The FAA will be hosting three live events to help interested applicants understand more about this job opportunity. 

Event Overview Date How to Attend
"Be Ready to #BeATC - Learn How to Apply" During this webinar, current air traffic controllers and hiring specialists will break down how to prepare for a successful application.  Tuesday, May 2 at 2 PM ET https://youtube.com/live/ciZ5iA98bZ0?feature=share
"Instagram Live Q&A with Air Traffic Controllers" Follow the FAA on Instagram to join this live Q&A with air traffic controllers, where you’ll learn about their experiences on the job and what inspired them to apply.  Wednesday, May 3 at 2 PM ET https://www.instagram.com/faa/
"Air Traffic Controller Application & Training Workshop"  Join air traffic controllers and hiring specialists to discuss the application process, eligibility, training, and what it takes to be a controller. Thursday, May 4 at 5 PM ET  Registration Required: 
https://faavideo.zoomgov.com/j/1618092773

Check out The Air Up There podcast episodes to hear about the job first-hand from Air Traffic Controllers. 

How Air Traffic Works
Friday, September 25, 2020

How to Become an Air Traffic
Controller
Friday, July 23, 2021

Miracle in the Air
Monday, June 27, 2022

